Church Rat To Spend 2 Months In Prison

A 29-year-old man, Ricab Vondip, was on Thursday sentenced to two months imprisonment by a Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, for stealing musical keyboard valued at N400, 000 from a church.

The convict who was arraigned on a count charge of theft pleaded guilty to the charge.

He begged the court to have mercy on him and promised not to commit crime again.

The judge, Mr Abubakar Sadiq, who convicted Vondip, however, gave the convict an option of N10, 000 fine, and warned him to desist from committing further crime.

The prosecutor, Dalhatu Zannah, had told the court that Vondip committed the offence on Dec. 24, 2016 at the Salem Church, Utako, Abuja.

He said that Pastor Joel Madaki of Salem Church Abuja, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station on March 8.

Zannah said Vondip was invited by his friend James Silas to attend a church service, but he dishonestly stole the church Yamaha keyboard.

The prosecutor said that the convict was arrested and he confessed to have sold the keyboard at N 24,000.

Zannah said that the keyboard was yet to be recovered.

He said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code.