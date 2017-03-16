Business developer docked over certificate forgery

A 46-year-old business developer, Taiwo Asaju, on Thursday appeared before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court, Lagos for allegedly forging a Higher National Diploma Certificate.

Asaju, who resides in Ikeja area of Lagos State, is facing a two-count charge of forgery before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Innocent Odugbo said that the accused committed the offences on Feb. 6, at 12:50 p.m., at Dipeolu Street, off Obafemi Awolowo Road, Ikeja, Lagos.

He said that Asaju forged a Higher National Diploma Certificate and used it to acquire other degrees.

“The accused forged a Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin, Higher National Diploma (HND) certificate so that it can be acted upon as genuine, to the prejudice of the said polytechnic,” Odugbo said.

The prosecutor said that the forged certificate was dated Aug. 31, 1998, with the name Asaju Taiwo Christopher written on it.

He said that the accused had acquired other higher degrees by presenting himself as one with HND from Kwara State Polytechnic.

Odugbo said that the offences contravened Sections 361 (1) (a) (b) and 367 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

However, the accused pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. I. Raji, granted him bail in the sum of N100, 000, with two sureties in like sum.

She said that the sureties must show evidence of payment of tax to the Lagos State Government and must be gainfully employed.

Raji adjourned the case till April 11 for mention.