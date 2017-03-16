Breaking: Customs’ Boss Defiant, Appears Before Senate In White Mufti

The Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), has been sighted in white attire at the National Assembly Complex.

Ali who was compelled by the Senate on Wednesday to avail himself in his uniform depicting his rank as the DG in, was reported to appear in mufti instead.

The plenary began its sessions at 10:40am, and then shortly the lawmakers entered a closed door session at 10:45am.

Details later…..

Daily Trust