Breaking: Customs’ Boss Defiant, Appears Before Senate In White Mufti

The Comptroller-General, Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), has been sighted in white attire at the National Assembly Complex.
Ali who was compelled by the Senate on Wednesday to avail himself in his uniform depicting his rank as the DG in, was reported to appear in mufti instead.
The plenary began its sessions at 10:40am, and then shortly the lawmakers entered a closed door session at 10:45am.
Details later…..
Daily Trust
Suny Lulu
Law making has its own process and an average law student should understand that nobody can be accused of breaking a law that does not exist. My free advice to the NASS is to ensure that it always acts within the law and avoid making illegal demands. It should focus on making laws that will benefit the citizenry instead of unfairly targeting govt officials and asking them to wear uniforms. An instruction that lacks any basis, both in law and in fact.