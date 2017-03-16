Breaking: Ahmad ends Hayatou’s reign as CAF president after 29 years

Issa Hayatou’s 29-year reign as head of the Confederation of African Football is over after Madagascar’s Ahmad Ahmad beat him in a presidential election on Thursday.

Ahmad picked up 34 votes to Cameroonian Hayatou’s 20.

“I’m not a candidate who will serve his personal interests.

“African football cannot be managed by bandits,” Ahmad Ahmad said in a statement before the voting at a congress in Ethiopia took place.

He said: “I will reorganise CAF’s financial sector to make it accessible to all sectors and areas.

“Five million dollars, or 50 per cent of earnings from FIFA, will go to African federations.”