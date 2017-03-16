Benue Assembly confirms commisioner nominees

The Benue State House of Assembly has confirmed four commissioner nominees presented to it by Gov. Samuel Ortom.

During the screening of the nominees on Thursday at plenary, the legislators lauded Ortom for the choice he made and moved that the nominees should be confirmed as commissioners.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Mr TerkimbiI Ikyange, advised the commissioner to put in their best to justify the confidence of the people who nominated them.

Ikyange warned them not to abuse the privilege given to them but to always partner with the law makers in the overriding interest of the state.

The new commissioners are Mr Joseph Shmaor, a unionist, Mrs Ladi Isegbe, a civil servant; Mr Joseph Utsev, a lecturer and Mr Unenge Bernard, an engineer.

It will be recalled that Ortom had on March 15, forwarded the names of the four nominees to the assembly for confirmation.

The governor last month dropped four commissioners in a cabinet reshuffle.

The affected commissioners were those of the ministry of water resources and environment, information and orientation, tourism and culture as well as women affairs and social development.

The new commissioners are to be given portfolios on the date of their swearing-in by the governor.