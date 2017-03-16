Arms scandal: How Fayose made payment of N75m to Ozekhome

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has told a Federal High Court in Lagos that Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, made a payment of N75 million to a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Chief Mike Ozekhome, from the N1.2 billion the governor received from a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission said it froze Ozekhome’s account because the money was suspected to be proceeds of crime.
Ozekhome had urged Justice Abdullazeez Anka to unfreeze his firm’s account which the court ordered at EFCC’s instance on Feb. 7.