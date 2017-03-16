6 Suspected Murderers In Police Net

Six persons accused of killing a mother and daughter have been arrested and detained by the police in Pankshin Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The suspects are from Kot ward in Tambes village of Pankshin, where the two women were killed on Feb. 17, 2017.

Mr Tyopev Terver, the Plateau Police Command’s Publice Relations Officer (PPRO), who confirmed the incident on Thursday in Jos, also confirmed the arrest and detention of the suspects.

Terver claimed that two of the suspects had confessed to committing the crime.

“We are investigating the case; two of the suspects have already confessed to committing the crime.

“The Criminal Investigation Department is currently handling the matter; as soon as we are through with our investigation, we shall charge the suspects to court,” he added.

Sources disclosed that trouble began in November 2016, when a girl in Kot ward took ill and was reported to have repeatedly mentioned the name of the husband of the deceased.

“When the girl died, the man was accused of killing her through witch craft,” one of the sources said.

The source continued: “The man was forced to carry the corpse of the girl to her grave and was later banished from the village.

“The man felt that he had been wrongly accused and challenged his banishment in court where the matter is ongoing.

“But on Feb. 17, 2017, the man’s wife and daughter were killed in their compound by unknown person.”

The source further said that the matter was reported to the Divisional Police Office, Pankshin, which swung into action and arrested six persons suspected to have a link with the incident.

“We have gone very far in our investigation and shall fish out the killers and bring them to justice,” Terver said.

Terver warned Nigerians against taking the law into their hands, and advised aggrieved persons to approach the Police.