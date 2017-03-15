Wike promises befitting state secretariat for NYSC

Rivers Governor, Mr Nyesom Wike, has promised the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) a befitting secretariat in the state.

The Governor made the pledge on Tuesday when the new state Coordinator of NYSC, Mr Omotayo Adewoye, paid him a courtesy visit at Government House in Port Harcourt.

Wike said that the state government would provide the secretariat and name it after a slain corps member, Samuel Okonta, who lost his life during the 2015 general elections in the state.

He promised to fix dilapidated infrastructure at the permanent orientation camp at Nonwa-Gbam in Khana Local Government Area to alleviate the sufferings of corps members.

The Governor also promised to provide a bus for the corps members to ensure their mobility in the state.

Wike gave assurance that he would retain a corps member who had demonstrated an exceptional zeal in agricultural activities.

He said that he would pay allowances to corps members serving in the state and promised to increase allowances of those serving in the rural areas.

The Governor stated that corps members’ lodges would be fenced to ward off criminals, to ensure adequate security for corps members in the rural areas.

Wike condemned attacks by hoodlums on innocent corps members who were serving their fatherland.

He said that in a bid to provide adequate security for corps members and the people, the state government would identify the local government areas that had security issues and address them.

Wike promised that the state government would host the NYSC team that made an outstanding sporting performance in recent sporting activities.

In his remarks, the new Rivers NYSC Coordinator, Mr Omotayo Adewoye, commended the governor for his developmental strides in the state.

The NYSC boss commended the Governor for the amnesty programme, adding that the programme had brought peace to the state.