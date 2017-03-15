UN Deputy Pledges Ambitious Agenda For Women

Ms Amina Mohammed, the UN Deputy Secretary-General, on Wednesday pledged to push ambitious agendas for women and girls at the UN to realise a gender-equal world.

Mohammed made the remarks at event on ‘Women’s Role in the Implementation of the New Urban Agenda: Harnessing and Strengthening Sustainable Urbanization using Participatory Methodologies for Women and Youth Empowerment’.

“I am committed to work towards a UN system that is fit for purpose and that helps deliver results on these ambitious agendas,” she said.

“I am pleased to join you at the outset of what we hope will be a very productive session of the Commission on the Status of Women.

“As it happens, this is one of the first major events to take place since I have taken up my duties as Deputy Secretary-General.

“I can think of no better place to start that work than here with you as we press together for the empowerment of the world’s women and girls.

“Let me also stress that you have a strong ally in our Secretary-General, who recognises women’s rights as a goal unto itself and a means for realizing all our hopes for peace and prosperity everywhere, for everyone.”

Mohammed said given the mega trend of rapid urbanisation, achieving the 17 Sustainable Development Goals would depend, in large part, on whether we can make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable.

According to her, the ‘New Urban Agenda’ is a crucial piece of the picture adding, gender equality is central to the agenda.

“The call from the Secretary-General is clear. We should not only focus on the needs of women and girls but also empower women to deliver on their potential.

“That potential is immense. Women in cities are agents of change in many ways: within the family, in the workplace, in politics and in public spaces,” she said.

The UN deputy scribe pointed out that women potential is great and that their shared advocacy over the years has produced an inspiring set of commitments and measures.

She, however, challenged the women that those advocacy efforts need to continue.

“We also need strong accountability mechanisms to hold decision-makers answerable for their actions, and seek redress when necessary.

“Women’s groups, grassroots organisations and civil society will continue to be invaluable partners,” she said.