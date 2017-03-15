Trump to announce fuel-efficiency standards

U.S. President Donald Trump will on Wednesday make an announcement on fuel-efficiency standards for cars built in the U.S., the White House said.

Trump will make the announcement, which is expected to be favourable to U.S. car makers, during a trip to Michigan, where he will meet auto industry executives and auto workers.

The industry cried foul in December when the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a determination saying the U.S. auto industry would meet the latest standards.

The industry has baulked over a fleet-wide average of 54.5 miles per gallon (23.2 km per litre) by 2025 specified in a 2012 fuel economy rule adopted by President Barack Obama’s administration.

The Obama administration pushed to increase fuel efficiency rapidly over the next several years to improve U.S. energy security and save consumers money at the pump.

“Trump’s announcement will put the EPA’s determination, issued in the final days of the Obama administration, on hold.

“It also aims to get an agreement between the industry and the government regarding the implementation of the standards back on track.

“Trump will lead a roundtable with auto industry chief executives and union workers and make remarks at the American Center for Mobility,’’ the White House said.

Trump won Michigan in the U.S. presidential election in November after campaigning frequently in the state and promising to look after the interests of U.S. manufacturing and U.S. auto workers.

Detroit is headquarters of the three biggest U.S. automakers and Michigan’s economy is heavily dependent on auto manufacturing.