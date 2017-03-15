Thai Activist Faces 5 Years Imprisonment

A Thai activist on Wednesday reported to the police on a computer crimes charge for conducting a Facebook survey that suggested negative public opinion toward the military government.

Veera Somkwamkid, 59, posted on his Facebook page on March 4 asking users to rate the junta’s performance since it staged a coup in May 2014.

He gave eight options.

The first seven were taken from a propaganda song composed by the junta pleading for public support, including “We ask for a little more time” and “We will be honest”.

Veera told reporters at the Technology Crime Suppression Division in Bangkok that he conducted the survey after his friends questioned the reliability of some polls showing overwhelming support for the junta.

Veera could face up to five years in prison if found guilty of inserting distorted information into a computer system.

“I am ready to fight the case,” he said.

In January, the junta postponed general elections previously promised for late 2017 to 2018.

That same month international corruption watchdog Transparency International downgraded Thailand’s corruption ranking from 76 in the world in 2015 to 101 in 2016.