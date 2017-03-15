Teacher gets N500,000 bail after defiling pupil

A teacher, Olamilekan Adeyemi, who allegedly defiled his nine-year-old pupil, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on a two-count charge.

Twenty-eight-year-old Adeyemi, who resides on Akinyede Crescent, Akowonjo, a Lagos suburb, was charged with sexual assault and defilement.

The prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu told the court that the teacher committed the offences on March 9 at the minor’s house on Lambe Ikudaisi Street, Akowonjo.

Ogu said that the accused went to the victim’s house to give her extramural lesson when he defiled her.

“The accused is the victim’s class teacher; he also goes to her house to teach her after school hours.

“On this day, the accused met the victim and her younger brother at home. He sent the boy out and defiled the girl,’’ the prosecutor submitted.

He said that the minor later told her mother about the defilement and she apprehended the accused.

According to the prosecutor, the offences contravene Sections 135 and 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Taiwo Akanni, granted him bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Akanni adjourned the case to April 5 for mention.