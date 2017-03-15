Polio: Katsina LG to immunize over 70,000 children

Baure Local Government of Katsina State would immunise over 70,000 children in the area against polio this month, according to the council’s Information Officer, Alhaji Nasiru Tumfushi.

Tumfushi in Baure on Wednesday said that the council had engaged 445 trained immunisation personnel to ensure the success of the exercise.

He said that the exercise would hold from March 25 to March 28.

“We were supplied with enough vaccines and preservative equipment to retain the efficacy of the vaccines,” he said.

Tumfushi said no case of an outbreak of polio was recorded in the area and lauded traditional and religious leaders for their support in the fight against polio.

He said the immunisation personnel would go from house-to-house and visit schools and markets during the exercise.

The official advised parents to seize the opportunity and immunise their children.