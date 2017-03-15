Obaseki, Okowa, Odili Eulogise Late Ogbemudia

Jethro/Ibileke Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and his Delta State counterpart, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa said that the Late Dr. Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia would be remembered for his numerous contributions to the development of defunct Bendel state.

The governors said this at the Benin airport where they received the remains of late Ogbemudia, a two-time governor of old Bendel State (now Edo and Delta) at the Benin Airport on Monday.

Obaseki said the late Ogbemudia left a lasting legacy which Edo is building on.

“He encouraged me and assured me of his support during my electioneering period. I cannot forget the encouragement he gave me. Without his open and clear endorsement, my campaign would have been difficult,” Obaseki said.

On his part, Governor Okowa of Delta state described late Ogbemudia as a role model to politicians, saying that he lives through his works.

Okowa, in a brief chat with journalists after the casket bearing the body carried by soldiers was lowered into a hearse van, said Ogbemudia cannot die in the memory of Bendelites as his works are testimonies of his service to humanity.

“Today, a lot of structures stand in his name. He still lives through his works. I want to condole with the family of the late elder statesman; he meant a lot to both states of Edo and Delta. We will remember him for so many things; as at today, a lot of things still stand in his name,” Okowa said.

Speaking about his last moment with late Ogbemudia, the Delta state Governor recalled that he had a quiet time with him in 2015, when he invited him to deliver a lecture during his birthday.

Former Governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, said the late Ogbemudia is a man who indelible footprint and memory would stand the test of time.

Odili said this while paying tribute to the former army general at his residence in Benin.

“Sir, you came and conquered. You left indelible materials and human footprints. Your impact will last forever. You were a legend. You came at a trying time for the nation. You rose to the challenge and left an indelible foot print, materials and human. Your legacy will last forever. We are going to miss him. He inspired a lot of us, and by the special grace of God, the things he left will live on.

“Leaders should emulate the style of General Ogbemudia. He served the people wholeheartedly. He puts self behind, and the interest of the people above everything else. We really missed him, we did not know that it will happened now but in everything, we give glory to God. Rest in perfect peace,” Odili said.