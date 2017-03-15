My Mother-In-law Wants Me Out

“My mother-in-law wants her son to throw me out his house after he impregnated his girlfriend,” 29-year-old petty trader, Adegbite Aderayo, told an Agege Customary Court in Lagos on Wednesday.

She said her mother-in-law had pressured her son, Shotunde Gbenga, to send her out of their matrimonial home.

Aderayo, a resident of No. 7, Joseph Campbell St., Ifako-Ijaiye, Lagos, said the move began when her husband impregnated his ex-girlfriend and brought her home to live with them.

“Sometimes in July 2014, my husband brought his ex-girlfriend to my mother-in-law’s house for child christening.

“I later discovered that the child was my husband’s baby after she moved into our house with the support of my mother-in-law.

“I had to move to my father-in-law’s house when life became unbearable for me after my husband traveled to South Africa in December 2014,’’ she said.

She told the court that Gbenga impregnated another woman while in South Africa with the full support of the mother who called to inform her of the “good news”.

The respondent described her husband as an irresponsible man.

“He refused to grow as he still lives in his mother’s house even after marrying his wives.

“My husband is immature and is a puppet in his mother’s hands.; my husband beats me on the orders of his mother and threatened to deal with me if l refuse to move out of my father-in-law’s house.”

The estranged wife broke down in tears, saying “ I still love him in spite of all these humiliation; I will endure and bear all the pains.

“I am not ready for the dissolution of the marriage.”

Gbenga, 30, of Akute area of Ogun, who filed the suit to end his three-year-old marriage, said he was fed up.

“There is no love lost between us again. My wife is not truthful and she keeps fighting my mother.

“She is not submissive and does not respect my mother; she is promiscuous as different men call her on phone,’’ he said.

He boy urged the court to dissolve the union and also order the wife to move out of his father’s house since the man had died.

The President of the court, Mr Phillips Williams, admonished the petitioner for being irresponsible and having three wives at his age.

He adjourned the case to March 28.