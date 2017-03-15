Mother of 4 electrocuted at Ogwashi Uku, Delta

Jethro Ibileke/Asaba

A mother of four, Mrs. Onyeka Anene, was in the early hours of Wednesday electrocuted in Ogwashi-Uku, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The incident is coming shortly after the community was reconnected to the national grid by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), after over 10 years of blackout.

Our correspondent gathered that virtually all the high tension lines between Ogwashi-Uku garage and Ubulu-Unor junction, off Agidihe quarters axis, had high voltage when BEDC restored electricity to the area.

A source close to the family of the deceased said that the two-flat bungalow building in which the deceased ​lived with her husband and four children was almost in flames, following a breach of the wire that connected power from the feeder lines to the house.

“We noticed sparking on the high tension cables. We believe there must have been a breach somewhere on the high tension lines.

“Even the POCO petrol stations could have been burnt down as wire was sparking inside the office. The mattress of another victim in a building close to where the woman was electrocuted was burnt. But for the presence of the people living in the house who put out the fire, it would have engulfed the entire building.

“Sad as the whole thing is, it was the woman who alerted their neighbours who were not at home at that time that the wire from the electricity pole to their own side of the flat was in flames.

“When their neighbour’s came to switch off their junction box, the deceased had left with four of her children whom she was taking to the private school they attend opposite their street.

“On returning, she brought down her last son whom she had initially strapped to her back and handed the child to her househelp as she made to open the burglary gate to their flat.

“It was the iron gate she held in order to insert the key to the padlock that killed her.

“There was pandemonium as neighbours who were alerted to rush to the scene to save her.

“Eventually, when the woman was knocked down, she was rushed to the General Hospital in Ogwashi-Uku where the medical team could not do much. She was taken to St. Luke Hospital, Asaba, where she was pronounced dead. We had to deposit her remains​ at the General Hospital morgue,” disclosed the family source.

Findings revealed that the deceased​ was married to another Ubulu-Uku man.

The Corporate Affairs Officer of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), Mrs. Esther Okolie, who confirmed the incident, described it as very unfortunate, adding that the organisation was already investigating it.