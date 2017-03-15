Lagos orders Lekki Garden to stop work on new estate

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday stopped further construction of buildings in the Lekki Gardens Phase 3, at Olokonla area, Lekki for illegal development.

The government asked the management of Lekki Gardens to come up with evidences of approval on the floors of buildings erected in the estate, while it accused the firm of encroaching on the areas reserved for ‘green environment’ in addition to erecting beyond the floors of buildings approved by the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority, LASPPPA and the Lagos State Building Control Agency, LASBCA.

Speaking after a joint inspection tour of the agencies to Lekki-Epe axis, the LASPPPA General Manager, Mr Remi Oni-Orisan said that most buildings found on the estate belonging to Lekki Garden were built in contravention with the approved plan while some were erected without approval at all.

“There is a lot of infractions in the estate. For instance, where you are supposed to have a block of one unit, there are more than that and where there shouldn’t be anything to at all, they have erected block of flats. From what we saw on the site, what Lekki Gardens is building is over building and over density but before we can reach a conclusion, we have to match what was built in comparison with what was actually approved for the firm.

“We have given the ‘stop work’ order to the firm on its ongoing structures so as not to compound to the problems identified on the site. Thereafter the management of the Lekki Garden will be invited with the resident associations in the state. They have been ordered to stop work pending investigations,’ he said.

He explained that the inspection was part of the agencies’ routine exercise to avert building collapse and ensure compliance with the approved building layout plan.

According to him, “The above two floors structures in the estate were not approved. Four floors building was never approved in the layout but what you have their now is four and five floors without approval. Some of the green areas have been converted to residential areas without approval. We also notice factory within the estate and factory cannot be in the residential area.”

He warned all the estate developers along Lekki Corridor to regularise their papers before the government begin to clamp down on them, saying: “the government agencies are out again on extensive monitoring and enforcement of the law along the axis with a view to ensuring safety of the unsuspecting tenants and buyers of the houses on the axis”.

LABCA General Manager, Oladotun Lasoju, said that the state government would not compromise on the building erected on the axis,

He said that soil in the areas could not be compared with other areas in the state as the state was bent at ensuring the safety of the residents.

“We will not stop until people start to comply due to issue of safety concern, the need to comply with the approval. There must not be departure at all on the issue of approved plan and what is being erected. If you are departing at all, you revert to the government to help you take a look at the plan whether it is approvable but you cannot single-handedly change approved lay out,” he said.

