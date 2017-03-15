Guardiola sets to eclipse Van Gaal’s Europe record

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will eclipse Louis van Gaal as the most successful manager in European club football after 100 games when his side take on Monaco on Wednesday.

The former Barcelona and Bayern Munich coach has won 61 of the 99 games he has overseen, drawing 23 and losing 15.

BBC reports that the former Manchester United boss Van Gaal won 61 of his first 100 games in Europe, drawing 22 and losing 17.

That means Guardiola will have the best record even if City lose to Monaco.

City won the first leg of the Champions League last-16 tie 5-3.

Former Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez, now in charge of Championship leaders Newcastle, is currently second on the list. He won 60, drew 22 and lost 18 of his first 100 games in European competition.

Sir Alex Ferguson, who won the Champions League twice with Manchester United, is 11th (W49; D32; L19), while current United boss Jose Mourinho is eighth (W54; D25; L21).

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger sits 26th on the list after winning 42 of his first 100 games in Europe, drawing 29 and losing 29.