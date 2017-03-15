Customs Boss Hameed Ali Faces Arrest If…

The Nigerian Senate is determined to cut the Comptroller-General of Customs, retired Colonel Hameed Ali to size as it threatened to issue arrest warrant for him should he fail to show up before the senate tomorrow.

The customs boss this morning dared senators by refusing to appear before them this morning as directed.

To compel Ali to appear before them tomorrow, the senators passed a resolution directing the customs boss to appear before senators tomorrow.

The lawmakers’ resolution was premised on Section 89 of the Nigerian Constitution.

Moving the motion, Senator George Sekibo (PDP, Rivers), said the senate should pass a resolution to compel Hameed Ali to appear. The motion was seconded by Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu.

Ali on Tuesday visited Senate President Bukola Saraki, to assure that the policy would be suspended.

Saraki announced at plenary today that Ali said the policy was suspended until further notice as the Customs would engage relevant stakeholders on the matter.