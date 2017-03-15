Children Of Mud, Movie Set For Release

“Children of Mud,” a child advocacy movie that seeks to rally support for abandoned and homeless children is set for release.

Imoh Umoren,the producer of the movie, on Wednesday dropped the hint about the movie.

According to him, the movie seeks to raise a voice against the common practice of stigmatising innocent children as outcasts under whatever guise by their supposed parents and guardians.

On his twitter handle @ImohUmoren, he expressed concerns over the worrisome situation “since there seems to be no one speaking against this inhuman practice.”

Follow

Imoh Umoren ✔ @ImohUmoren

My new film Children of Mud is dedicated to the homeless kids who are made outcasts by their families

5:25 PM – 14 Mar 2017

26 26 Retweets 17 17 likes

“How does a mother abandon her own child? How do you get to that point?

“Children of Mud is a story about hope, love and a bunch of kids trying to find their way to a miracle.

“It is dedicated to the homeless kids who are made outcasts by their families.

“Every year kids are abandoned or thrown out of their homes by their parents because of some archaic tradition and superstitions,” he said.

“As a society we need to do more to protect the helpless….as a filmmaker I need to bring these stories to you.

“I just hope my films help change society, even if it means just one person reaching out to another.

“That’s all I ever want to do,”he added.

Umoren, director and TV producer, worked on outstanding productions such as MTN Xtra Connect Game Show and MTV Base Advance Warning.

He also produced the movie “Lemon Green” and the TV series “Have A Nice Day”.