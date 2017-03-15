Buhari’s return: APC Chieftain urges Nigerians to keep praying

Alhaji Bashir Ataka, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara, has urged Nigerians to continue praying for the good health of President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigeria.

Ataka, who stated this in Gusau on Wednesday in an interview with the newsmen, commended Nigerians for their prayers for the President while on medical trip in London.

He described Buhari’s safe return as a great blessing from God and encouragement to all Nigerians.

According to him, the President’s return has cleared all the rumours and speculations about his health condition and advised Nigerians to stop spreading bad rumours about their leaders.

“As good Nigerians, we have to accept our leaders and support them to implement policies that will be good for us.

“Even though the President has come back but as good Nigerians, we should unite, continue with our prayers and support for him to achieve his good missions for the country,” he said.

Commenting on the recent defection of a former governor of the state, Mahmud Shinkafi, from Peoples Democratic Party to APC, Ataka said it was a welcome development.

“We all know who Shinkafi is and we know the volume of his supporters across the state. In fact, he is one of the politicians that have a large number of supporters in Zamfara.

“Many people like Shinkafi because of his good leadership style during his administration; he initiated various development policies for the development of our state.

“As APC members, we have to consider this development as a great success to our party because it will increase the party’s strength”, he added.

Ataka, therefore, urged APC supporters in the state to unite so as to move the party forward.

He said; “We are not interested in developing factions in our party anymore, rather we are to support the present administration in the state and at the federal level to execute meaningful developmental projects.’’

Ataka noted that it was the only way the party could extend the dividend of democracy to the people.