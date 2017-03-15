Breaking: Senate Rejects Magu Again As SSS Insists He Is Corrupt

The Senate on Thursday rejected the nomination of Ibrahim Magu as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The Senate rejected the nomination following a letter by the Department of State Security (DSS) which upheld an earlier letter that Magu failed the integrity test and was unfit for the office.

NAN reports that the DSS letter which was sent to the Senate on Wednesday stressed that Mr Magu would constitute “a liability to the anti-corruption fight of the present administration”.

