Atiku endows Education Fund for Onukaba’s children

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and a Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) has endowed an Education Fund for the children of his late aide, Dr Onukaba Adinoyi-Ojo.

The former Vice President`s Media Coordinator, Mr Paul Ibe, said this on Tuesday in Abuja,

Ibe was on a condolence visit on behalf of Atiku to the deceased family during the 8th Day Fidau prayer.

According to him, the purpose of the Education Endowment Fund is to support the education of the deceased children up to University level.

“His Excellency, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has asked me to announce to the bereaved Adinoyi-Ojo’s family that he is setting up an Education Endowment Fund for his children.

“The fund will serve the needs of providing education to the children of late Adinoyi-Ojo up to University level,’’ Ibe said.

He said that sequel to the development; other notable friends of the deceased had set up a committee.

Ibe said that this was meant to obtain further support friends and well-wishers of the deceased would be willing to extend to the bereaved family.

Adinoyi-Ojo died on March 6 on his way from former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s 80th birthday celebrations.

Adinoyi-Ojo, who died at the age of 57, associated with the former Vice President for over three decades and he left behind four children and a wife.

He was a former Managing Director of the Daily Times Nigeria Plc.

Atiku had earlier described the deceased, who was his former spokesman as a veteran Journalist, a playwright, a writer and an irreplaceable “asset’’, who was loyal and reliable until the very last day.

“Adinoyi-Ojo was in my house on Friday. He visited me before travelling out of Abuja.

“I had no idea that it was the last time I would ever set eyes on him.

“He has little concern for material things. He is a pure intellectual, motivated only by a desire to give the best that his brains has to offer,’’ Atiku said.