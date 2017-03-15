Athletes warned against sleeping at National Stadium

Segun Akinlotan, the Liaison Officer in charge of the National Stadium, Lagos, has warned athletes to go home after their training and not to turn the complex to their places of residence.

Akinlotan gave the warning in an interview in Lagos on Wednesday.

He said that it was “unacceptable’’ for athletes to be sleeping around the complex after their routine training.

Akinlotan said that the complex was meant for sporting activities and not a residential place.

“We take cognisance that some athletes come from far places and that is why the stadium is opened as early as 6.00 a.m to allow them to start training so that they can go home.

“It is, therefore, immoral to still have people sleeping and hanging around after their major assignment in the stadium; we can no longer tolerate this indecent act.

“The management of the complex is saddled with the responsibility of enforcing the rules and regulation; so we expect users of these facilities to act in accordance with the rules.

“We need the maximum cooperation of sportsmen and women who use the facilities for their training not to turn the place to their residences,’’ he said.

Akinlotan said that the violators would henceforth be apprehended as the stadium management had revitalised its collaboration with the security agencies.