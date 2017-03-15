Anchor University holds first Matriculation next Wednesday

The newly established Anchor University, a faith-based Institution and an off-shoot of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry holds its inaugural matriculation ceremony for its students next Wednesday.

The matriculation which will hold at the University Campus, Ayobo, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on 22 March, 2017.

In a release signed by the school’s Assistant Registrar for Strategy and Communications, Okesola Sanusi, the university declared its stellar determination to carve a niche in the educational firmament through a dogged pursuit of a globally-derived network of certified research and development enterprise and ICT-premised learning.

The release noted that the unique focus of the University would serve as a catalyst for higher education within the country in particular and the African continent in general as the institution had already established a full-orbed ICT laboratory on its campus whose scope would continue to be reviewed regularly.

The release said the institution was determined to evoke strong spiritual and moral character credentials on its students, saying that institution was also dedicated to the promotion of sound and achievable intellectual pursuits within the university community.

“The prime intention here is to produce highly cerebral and well-rounded graduates with Character, Competence and Courage. The ultimate aim is to rank among the top five universities in the country within the next decade,” it stated.

The Chancellor of the University and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi is expected to deliver a keynote address at the ceremony where other prime stakeholders in the education sector were expected to attend.