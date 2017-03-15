Akwa Ibom Police Command gets new PPRO

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Don Awunah has appointed a new Police Public Relations Officer for the state Police Command.

He is DSP Chukwu Ikechukwu, who until his appointment was the Divisional Crime Officer ‘A’ Division Wellington Bassey Way, Uyo.

A statement by Awunah, on Tuesday in Uyo, noted that Ikechukwu takes over from ASP Cordelia Nwawe,

He said that Nwawe is on transfer to Force Headquarters, Abuja.

Ikechukwu, who holds a Bachelor of Science Degree Bsc (Hons) in Economics from the University of Uyo, was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet ASP on Aug. 3, 2009.

He has held many administrative and operational positions including Divisional Crime Officer Yawuri, Administrative Officer B’ OPS Kebbi State, Divisional Traffic Officer Itu Division and Patrol and Guard C Division Uyo.

According to the police boss, the new PPRO to Akwa Ibom police command assumes duty immediately.