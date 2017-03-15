7 aspirants jostle for Hadejia LG chair

No fewer than seven aspirants have indicated interest to contest for the chairmanship of Hadejia local council in the forthcoming local government election in Jigawa.

The State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) has fixed July 1, for the local councils’ election in the state.

Sequel to the development, campaign activities by candidates have gathered momentum in the 27 local council areas of the state.

A check news correspondents in Hadejia on Wednesday shows that the All Progressive Congress (APC) has six candidates while the PDP has one aspirant.

Alhaji Abdullahi Maikanti, a retired teacher and a 2013 chairmanship aspirant has renewed his interest to contest on the ticket of the APC, while Ahmad Yayari, an entrepreneur was also vying to clinch the party’s ticket.

Alhaji Abdullahi Mutawalle, a former deputy chairman of the council, and Muhammad Gayya, a retired civil servant have both indicated their interests in the election on APC’s platform.

Also eyeing the council chair on the ticket of the APC was Ali Garga, a retired civil servant and Malam Hassan Shakara.

However, the PDP had endorsed Alhaji Suleiman Dawaki, a four-time deputy chairman of the council, as its flag-bearer for the council election.

It was gathered that the APC had constituted a committee to liaise with the aspirants with a view to come up with a consensus candidate.

Some of the aspirants have already opened campaign offices, while their posters have adorned major streets in Hadejia and adjourning villages.