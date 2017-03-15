6 Soldiers In Hot Soup For Beating Ikorodu Woman

The 81 Division of the Nigerian Army on Wednesday said it had set up a Board of Inquiry (BOI), and detained six soldiers over the brutality of a woman in Lagos state.

The incident which occurred on 12 March, according to the Division’s spokesperson, Lt.-Col. Olaolu Daudu, happened in Odoguyan, Ikorodu area of Lagos.

It involved soldiers of 174 Battalion and the woman attacked has been identified in various reports as Ruth Orji.

According to reports, the Joint Legal Action Aids, which is representing her has already sued the military authorities and asking for N250 million in damages.

In its reaction to the incident, the military authorities failed to disclose the names of the victim and her attackers.

Here is the statement by 81 Division:

“The attention of Headquarters 81 Division, Nigerian Army, has been drawn to the social media and Newspaper online reports on alleged brutalisation of a female by soldiers”.

“The incident occurred in Odoguyan, Ikorodu area of Lagos state involving soldiers of 174 Battalion on Sunday, March 12.

“The alleged incident is highly regrettable, even as the division under the Nigerian Army has zero tolerance for inhuman treatment.

“Discipline remains the bedrock of the Nigerian Military Profession.

“It is quite disheartening when such incidences occur even though such incidences will not be treated with any laxity.

“Consequently, a Board of Inquiry has been constituted by the Commander 9 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. Elias Attu.

“This is to investigate the circumstances that led to the incident, determine the level of the soldiers’ involvement, submit its findings and recommend appropriate disciplinary measures which will be communicated.

“The brutalised lady, name with held, has been taken to hospital where she is responding to treatment.

“The six soldiers, also names withheld, are being detained in regards to the incident.

“The Division remains committed to its tasks as part of the constitutional mandate of the Nigerian Army.

“The Division continues to enjoin all to be law abiding and count on their support and cooperation,” said Lt. Col. Daudu.