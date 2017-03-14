I won’t appear before you on Wednesday, Customs boss dares Senate

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.) on Tuesday said he would not be appearing before the Senate on Wednesday.

Ali said the decision not to appear before the upper chamber tomorrow was because the Nigeria Customs Service would be having routine management meeting on Wednesday.

In a letter written to the Senate which was read on the floor of the upper chamber on Tuesday, Ali asked for another day to appear before the chamber.

But the lawmaker were angry that Ali would fail to appear before them tomorrow and that the letter was signed by his Assistant Controller General, an act the lawmakers considered rude and spitting the hallowed chamber.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, insisted that Ali must appear before the lawmakers on Wednesday and in uniform.