U.S envoy visits Edo, pledges support

The U.S Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Stuart Symington, on Monday pledged his country’s assistance to help Nigeria to overcome its current socioeconomic challenges.

Symington made the pledge during his visit to Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo in Benin.

The envoy said that his country was interested in understanding the challenges facing Nigerians with a view to proffering solutions.

He commended Obaseki for his people-oriented policies, saying that government should be about serving the people.

Responding, Obaseki assured the envoy that with the available resources, his administration would make Edo an economic and tourist hub of the country soon.

The governor reiterated his promise of enhancing the economic wellbeing of the people through creation of 200,000 jobs.

He said that the jobs creation process had begun to avail the youth of the opportunity of being employed through agricultural services.

Obaseki also said that his administration would invest in capacity building to enable people to acquire requisite skills that would make them productive and also be self-reliant.

The governor, in company of his visitor, Symington, later visited a female mechanic workshop where many abandoned vehicles were being refurbished at reduced cost.