Trump cancels meeting with German Chancellor

The expected meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Tuesday has been cancelled due to the looming massive winter storm in parts of U.S.

The meeting between the two leaders have now been postponed to Friday, the White House said on Monday.

A late winter storm packing snow, ice and strong winds is expected to affect travel on Monday in the northeastern U.S, according to National Weather Service.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the planned Oval Office sit-down, scheduled for Tuesday, “was postponed until Friday due to a looming winter storm in Washington”.

The meeting was to be the first between the two leaders since Trump was elected in November.

Their itinerary was set to include discussions on NATO, ISIS, trade, the Ukraine conflict, a news conference, and a working lunch.

The same itinerary will occur on Friday, the rescheduled day, according to Spicer.

Trump’s meeting with Merkel is seen as the most important meeting with a foreign leader since he took office in January.

The storm in Washington is expected to begin on Monday night and continue into Tuesday, the first major snowfall of the year, according to forecasts.

The National Weather Service forecast a winter storm warning for all six states comprising New England, all of New York and New Jersey and parts of Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware.

Major U.S. cities including Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York and Boston were included in the warning.

“Cold air is pushing into the region from Canada, causing temperatures several degrees below normal for mid-March.

“The so-called nor’easter will bring very heavy snow, ice, strong winds and dangerous travel conditions to the area,” the weather service said.

It said between 30 centimetres and 45 centimetres of snow could fall in the most heavily affected area, which the weather service said stretched from southeastern Pennsylvania into southern New England.

“Strong winds could down trees and cause power outages,” the weather service said.

About 4,000 flights scheduled for Tuesday have already had been cancelled by most airlines while passengers who preferred refunds were refunded.