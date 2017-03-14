Otobo petitions Lagos CP to investigate relationship with Apostle Suleman

By Kazeem Ugbodaga



Miss. Stephanie Otobo has petitioned the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to investigate her amorous relationship with Apostle Johnson Suleman and how the preacher allegedly gave her concoction to terminate her pregnancy.

Otobo, in a letter to the CP, Fatai Owoseni narrated how her blossomed relationship with Suleman started in 2015 in Canada.

She alleged that sometime in June 2015, Suleman and her started an amorous relationship in far away Canada and that the relationship was nurtured by Suleman who inundated her with cash gifts and pleasure trips all over Europe.

“In particular, I was invited by Apostle Suleman to join him for his crusade that was held in 2015 at Napoli, Italy, the full expenses for the trip was paid for by the gentleman. While in Napoli, Apostle Suleman would preach and do “miracle” in the day time and take the much needed rest in my bosom at night.

“Napoli was our love nest for three (3) good days and after the crusade Apostle Suleman left Napoli and I also returned to Canada. Shortly after the Napoli experience, I discovered that I was pregnant for Apostle Suleman. I called my lover to inform him of the pregnancy but Apostle Suleman was not particularly excited about the news rather he requested that I should come to Nigeria,” she narrated.

According to her, based on Suleman’s instruction, she left Canada for Nigeria to meet him, stressing that “it is important to note that despite the amorous relationship, I saw Apostle Suleman like a father figure who takes care of me and to whom I was extremely obedient to.”

“I arrived Nigeria on the 25th of August, 2015 and clandestine arrangement was made for the two (2) of us to meet and consequently, I met Apostle Suleman at Definite Destiny Hotel, beside Airport Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State. It was at the hotel that I was given a concoction to drink by Apostle Suleman who told me that the concoction was for my spiritual fortification. But in less than ten (10) minutes after drinking the concoction, I started vomiting blood and passing out blood. Apostle Suleman then gave me pills to stop the blood though the blood did not stop immediately but the pain subsided and the pregnancy was gone.

“I was devastated by the development and Apostle Suleman gave me cash gifts in three (3) different currencies, to wit; euro, dollars and naira to console and compensate me for the loss of the pregnancy. I could not come to terms with the facts that the man that claimed to love me and promised to marry me, could procure abortion for me without my consent which could have lead to my death,” she added.

Otobo said unfortunately, Suleman did not stop at procuring abortion for her without her consent but that in a desperate bid to keep the amorous relationship between him and her a secret not known to his teeming followers, he invented various devices to bully and threaten her life.

“It is against this backdrop that I urge you to use your good offices to call for a thorough and dispassionate investigation into the above allegations. I plead with you, in the course of your investigation, to confirm the exchange of all our text messages from the networks, forensic analysis of all the nude pictures we both sent to ourselves (and whether they are, indeed, photo-shopped or authentic), our international passports to confirm the dates and times of our travels, investigation concerning the hotels we slept together both in and out of Nigeria and bank accounts to confirms the transfers of funds,” she stated.