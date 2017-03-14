Ogbemudia’s body arrives Benin today

The Planning committee set up by the Edo Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, for the burial of late Dr Samuel Ogbemudia, has said that the burial programme would commence on March 14.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Chairman, Mr Osarodion Ogie, in Benin on Monday.

According to Ogie, the remains of the deceased, a two-time governor of the old Bendel State, will arrive Benin from Lagos on March 14.

The body is to be received by the Edo governor and his Delta counterpart, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, at the Benin Airport by 10 a.m.

There will be cultural dance performances by different dance troupes from Edo and Delta at his residence at Iheya Street, Benin City, on Wednesday.

On Thursday a service of songs will hold for the elder statesman at the main bowl of Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin at 3 p.m.

Ogie said an Interdenominational funeral service will be held at 10 a.m on Friday at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium Benin City.