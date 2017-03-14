EFCC Discovers N2b In NDDC Official’s Account

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Tuesday said it arrested George Turnah over N2 billion scam.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Head, Media and Publicity, EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujareh and made available to newsmen in Abuja.

It said its operatives arrested Turnah, the former Special Adviser to the erstwhile Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr Dan Abia in Port Harcourt.

According to the statement, Turnah was arrested in connection with possession of funds running into N2 billion.

The statement said the EFCC suspected the fund to be part of the money siphoned from the NDDC while serving there as an adviser between 2012 and 2015.

“Preliminary investigation by the EFCC threw up deposits made in his personal and company bank accounts in excess of N2 billion.

“A search conducted in his houses in Port Harcourt and Yenogoa also yielded useful documents.’’

The statement said the suspect had made useful statements to the EFCC and would be arraigned as soon as investigations were concluded.