Leicester beat Sevilla 2-0 to reach Champions League Quarter-final

Leicester City’s dream Champions League debut continued as they reached the quarter-finals with a famous win against 10-man Sevilla.

Trailing 2-1 from the first leg, the reigning Premier League champions went ahead at the King Power Stadium through Wes Morgan’s close-range finish.

BBC reports that Marc Albrighton then gave the Foxes an aggregate lead before Samir Nasri was sent off for a second yellow card.

Steven N’Zonzi missed a penalty as Sevilla tried to take it to extra time.

The Foxes join Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Juventus and Real Madrid in reaching the last eight.