Kidnapping: Girls’ school principal appeals for tall fence

Hajia Habiba Abdulrahman, Principal, Government Girls Secondary School, Sarkin-Noma in Lokoja, has urged the government to construct a tall fence to protect the girls from kidnappers and other intruders.

“This is a girls school; we need a tall fence for security reasons. We must protect the students from any form of kidnapping or abuse,” she, on Monday in Lokoja.

She said that securing the girls was always paramount in her plans, pointing out that the girls would concentrate more if their security was guaranteed.

Abdulrahman also called on the Kogi government to rehabilitate the school and build more classes, saying that those available were insufficient.

“The school also lacks chairs and desks; the ones we have are in bad shape.

“We also have the problem of staff rooms, while the principal’s office is nothing to write home about.

“A good library is also very crucial to the quality of education, but we don’t have one here. The government should look into it,” she said.