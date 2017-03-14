Juventus cruise into Champions League Quarter-final

Italian champions Juventus eased into the Champions League quarter-finals with a routine second-leg win against Portuguese league leaders Porto.

Leading 2-0 from the first leg, Juve sealed the tie when Paulo Dybala drilled in a low penalty after Maxi Periera was sent off for handball.

The hosts played the second half at a canter as they reached the last eight for the second time in four years.

Striker Gonzalo Higuain went closest to a second when he fired wide,. BBC reports

Juve are joined in the last eight by English champions Leicester City, who beat Sevilla in Tuesday’s other game.

The quarter-final draw takes place on Friday