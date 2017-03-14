JUTH Conducts Free Surgeries For 80 Persons

The Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), has carried out free surgeries for 80 indigent persons in the southern part of Plateau, according to its Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr. Edmund Banwat.

Banwat said on Tuesday in Jos that the surgeries were conducted at the JUTH Comprehensive Health Centre in Zamko, Langtang South Local Government.

He said that the surgical procedures were for Hernia, eye problems such as cataract, and fibroid.

According to him, both children and adults benefited from the Hernia repairs surgery.

The CMD said that the hospital also screened people for breast, cervical and prostate cancers, as well as diabetes and hepatitis B.

Banwat said that the exercise was part of the Presidential Rapid Initiative Programme of the Federal government, specifically aimed at assisting the poor.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Isaac Adewale, had directed tertiary health institutions to carry out surgeries and screenings targeted at “the poorest of the poor”.

“To get the poorest of the poor, we established a guideline which we used to assess people in the zones so as to arrive those in that category,” he explained.

Banwat disclosed that JUTH would conduct a similar exercise in the central and northern parts of the state.

“Our target is to go round the three senatorial zones before the end of March,” he said.