Hurray! Farmers To Get Fertiliser At N6,000 Per Bag

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, says a bag of fertiliser will cost less than N6, 000 following the agreement which the Federal Government has reached on supplies.‎

‎Ogbeh made the statement in Kano on Monday during the 2017 wheat harvest ceremony in Garum- Babba in Garun- Mallam Local Government Area of Kano State.‎

‎“We have signed an agreement with the Moroccan Government, we went to Morocco and had a good agreement for phosphate imports.‎

‎“With the importation of phosphate we will put fertiliser on the market now for less than N6,000,” he said.‎

‎‎The minister assured the farmers of early distribution of fertilisers, particularly for those who would engage in dry season farming.

He said that before Nigerians went back to the farming, the country was losing more than five million dollars daily to the importation of rice, wheat and order cereals.

Ogbeh said that Kano and Kebbi states were leading the way in rice processing in the country.‎

The minister said the Federal Government would train 3,000 peace corps members to ‎protect herdsmen from cattle rustlers.

‎‎He commended Kano State government for supporting farmers and providing a favourable environment for them.

‎‎Earlier, Kano State Governor, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, said that the state government had approved N50 million loan for wheat farmers.

He said that the government would provide land in Kiru Local Government Area for cattle grazing to check farmers-herdsmen clashes. ‎

Ganduje added that the government would give farmers improved seedlings to boost their production.