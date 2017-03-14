EFCC intercepts N49 million cash at Kaduna Airport

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Kaduna zonal office, on Tuesday, intercepted N49 million at the Kaduna Airport.

NAN reports that the money was packed in five large black 150 kilogramme coloured BUHU sacks.

Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, Head, Media & Publicity of EFCC said the interception was carried out following a tip off.

In a statement, he said, that during a routine baggage screening, the five sacks were sighted unattended and without tags containing fresh bulk items suspected to be money.

“Upon examination, the bags were found to contain fresh crispy naira notes of N200 denomination in 20 bundles totalling forty million naira and N50 denomination in 180 bundles totalling nine million naira.’’

The labeled sealed packs, he said, indicate that the money “purportedly’’ emanated from the Nigeria Security and Minting (NSPM).

“Investigation into the case is in top gear to unravel the culprits behind the attempted illegal movement of the cash,’’ he said.

