Edo IDP graduate to get state employment

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has said that a female law graduate at the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, Uhogua, Edo would be considered for employment.

Obaseki stated this while receiving members of the Commonwealth Scholars and Fellows Alumni Association of Nigeria(COSFAN) in Government House in Benin on Monday evening.

The governor noted that it was unusual to grow a generation in a camp.

He disclosed that the state government would get more information about the female law graduate with a view to getting her employed into the state civil service.

Obaseki noted that it had become imperative to urgently integrate IDPs in the camp into the society.

He said: “we have no choice but to make the people our focus’’.

Obaseki further said that government would next week inaugurate the school recently constructed inside the camp, to enhance the learning environment for students and pupils.

The governor said that his administration was committed to the welfare of people in the state, irrespective of their states of origin or religious affiliation.

He, however, noted that the responsibility of rehabilitation of the people in the IDP camp should not be left to the state government alone.

The governor thereafter sued for peaceful coexistence in the country and emphasised that no meaningful development could take place in any society devoid of a peaceful atmosphere.

He commended members of the Commonwealth Association for their visit to the camp and giving succour to the inmates.

Earlier, the President of the Commonwealth Scholars and Fellows Alumni Association of Nigeria, Dr Uduak Udom, commended the state government for the level of support given to the IDP camp.

Udom said that members of the association had earlier in the day visited the camp, as part of its activities to celebrate the Commonwealth Day, usually held every second Monday in March worldwide.

She, however, solicited that a female law graduate at the camp should be given employment in the state and the school built in the camp should be opened for use.

COSFAN is a non-governmental organisation made up of eminent Nigerians.

These Nigerians have employed the sponsorship of the Commonwealth Scholarships Commission in the U.K. in their respective postgraduate academic pursuits from 1960 till date.

They have come together to offer their time and resources to pursue enhancements in the education sector for the benefit of other Nigerians in furtherance of national development.

The theme for this year’s celebration is “Peace-building.’’

The core objective of the association is to promote and advance the education and welfare of Nigerian citizens.