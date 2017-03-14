Customs Boss, Ali Backs Down, Visits Saraki Over Invitation

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Customs Service, retired Col. Hameed Ali, on Tuesday paid a visit to the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki.

The comptroller-General, who arrived the National Assembly complex at about 5.30 p.m., was first received by the Leader of the Senate, Sen. Ahmed Lawan.

He then went into a close door session with Saraki.

The Customs boss later left the complex in company of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang, at about 6.49 p.m.

The Senate on Tuesday at plenary session, insisted that Ali must appear before it in uniform on Wednesday.

This followed the receipt of a letter from Ali seeking permission not to appear on Wednesday.

An Assistant Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr Azarema Abdulkadir, had written to the Clerk of the Senate requesting that the upper chamber gives the Comptroller-General a new date to appear before it.

The Senate had on March 9, asked Ali to appear in plenary session in uniform on Wednesday to address the issues of retrospective payment of duty on vehicles.

The letter was read by the Clerk, Mr Nelson Ayewoh, to the senators at plenary session.

It stated that Wednesday coincided with the fortnightly meeting of the NCS management.