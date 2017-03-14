Breaking: Senate to screen Magu on Wednesday

The Nigeria’s Upper Chamber, the Senate will conduct another screening for the Acting Chairman, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu tomorrow.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki disclosed on Tuesday at the Senate’s plenary session, saying that Magu has been slated for another screening tomorrow.

The Senate had refused to screen Magu the last time he was slated for screening, citing security reasons and rejected his nomination.

But Nigeria’s president, Muhammadu Buhari renominated Magu and represented him for confirmation by the Senate.