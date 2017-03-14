Bauchi Government Closes School Where Students Wed Themselves

Bauchi State Government has ordered the closure of Sa’adu Zungur Model Primary and Secondary School, Bauchi, where students allegedly conducted weddings among themselves, which the government considered to be sexual immorality.

It was alleged that in one instance, a boy, who claimed to be the groom, paid N500 as dowry to “wed” a female student, while their classmates contributed money for snacks needed at the ceremony.

“We learned that the groom brought large sums of money to the bride’s friends for settlement after marriage had taken place,” one student told newsmen.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Nuhu Gidado, who is also Deputy Governor, made the announcement in a statement, yesterday, by his Special Assistant on Communication, Yakubu Adamu.

The statement said the closure became necessary following reports received that some of the students. Mr. Gidado attributed the student’s behaviour to moral decadence in the society.

The statement added that a committee, comprising all directors in the state Ministry of Education, the school authorities, teachers and Parents and Teachers Association, PTA, had been set up to investigate the matter and come up with a detailed report before the school is reopened.

Government sources said there have been reports of rampant sexual activities in the school. Students say the attention of teachers was drawn to one of such illegal events only last week when an SS2 student organised a “wedding” in an unoccupied classroom with a female senior student. Teachers, drawn by loud sound, went to the classroom to meet students tying the nuptial knot.