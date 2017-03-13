Woman removes neighbour’s teeth with plank

A 32-year-old woman, Yemisi Adewuyi, on Monday appeared before an Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court for allegedly removing her neighbour’s teeth with a plank.

The accused, who resides on Rufai Lugboso Street, Sabo, Abeokuta, is facing a count charge of unlawful assault.

According to the prosecutor, Insp. Famous Edigbue, the accused hit Mr Umaru Suliamon with the plank for stepping on her sleeping child.

Edigbue submitted that the incident occurred on March 4 at 10:00 p.m. at their residence.

He said that Suliamon mistakenly stepped on the child who was sleeping on the floor in the veranda and that the accused’s reaction led to a fight between the two.

He said that during the fight, the accused hit Suliamon with a plank on his upper lip, causing two of his teeth to fall off in addition to injuring him on the lip.

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened Section 355 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun, 2006.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty.

The Magistrate, Mr Aliu Soneye, granted her bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till April 13 for further hearing.