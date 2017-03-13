Woman damages man’s eye with iron rod

A 45-year-old trader, Kadija Lawal, charged with damaging a man’s eye with an iron rod, was on Monday arraigned before Magistrate F. A. Azeez of an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

Lawal, a resident of Ajibodu Street, Fagba, Lagos, is being tried for a breach of the peace and assault.

The prosecutor, Insp. George Nwosu told the court that the accused committed the offences on Jan. 31 at her residence.

Nwosu said that the accused assaulted Mr Adebayo Adeyinka by hitting him with a rod on one of his eyes.

“The accused injured the complainant on his left eye,” he said.

Nwosu said that the complainant was assaulted when he asked for the payment of the balance of the job he did for the accused.

“The complainant did a painting job for the accused in which the accused refused to pay him his N12,000 balance.

“On the fateful day, when the complainant got to the accused house to ask for his balance, an argument ensued and the accused spray insecticide into the complainant’s nose.

“She further attacked the complainant with an iron rod on his eye which caused him to be bleeding,” he said

He said the offences contravened Sections 166 and 171 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

Section 171 prescribes three years’ imprisonment as a penalty for assault.

The accused pleaded innocence of the offences.

The magistrate, Mrs F A. Azeez, granted the accused N50,000 bail with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case to March 21 for mention.