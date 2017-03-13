Tanker Driver Docked For Stealing 1,550 Litres Petrol

A 38-year-old tanker driver, Agboola Biliaminu, was on Monday brought before an Ikeja Magistrate’s’ Court, Lagos, over alleged theft of 1,550 litres of petrol valued at N245,000.

Biliaminu, 38, who resides at Lafenwa area of Abeokuta of Ogun, is facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

The prosecutor, Sgt. Babaji Ishaku, told the court that the accused committed the offences on Jan. 25 at Apapa, Lagos.

“Biliaminu conspired with others now at large to steal 1,550 litres of fuel valued at N254,000, property of Jimlam Freight Services Ltd., Apapa, Lagos,’’ Ishaku said.

He alleged that the accused stole the product out of the 33,000 litres of petrol he was directed to deliver in Akure, Ondo, from the Apapa depot.

“It was discovered that the tanker driver conspired with his motor boy and siphoned 1,550 litres from the 33, 000 litres.

“The product stolen from the tank was valued at N245,000,’’ he said

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 285 and 409 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mr J.A. Adegun, granted the accused bail in the sum of N100, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He said that the sureties must be property owners in Lagos.

Adegun adjourned the case to Mach 17 for trial.