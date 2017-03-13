Sunshine Queens Brace Up For NWPL Season

Sunshine Queens Football Club of Akure is ready for the new Nigerian Women Premier League (NWPL) season starting on March 25.

The Media Officer of the club, Francis Akinnodi, said this on Monday in Akure.

The NWPL had announced March 25 as the kick off date for the female football season with the abridged format.

Akinnodi said the Akure Stadium training centre of the team had been besieged by the players ready to play for the team.

He said that the players were eager to sharpen their skills under the guidance of their coaches headed by Wemimo Mathew.

“Both old and new players are training hard for the new season. Majority of our old players are back,

“We only need few fresh legs to fortify the team for the league.

“With all motivation and encouragement from the management, the team is ready to battle for the single slot in the group.

“No doubt, it is a tough group but I believe Sunshine Queens FC has the records to succeed in the league. I hope the team can be a title contender.

“With the experience of the old players and the talents of the new blood, I am confident the team can battle any opponents,” he said.

According to the board of the team, 16 teams were divided into two groups of eight each.

The winner of the two groups will have to square up in a play off to determine the league champion.

Group A is made up of defending champions Rivers Angels, COD Ladies, Bayelsa Queens, Ibom Angels, Heartland Queens, FC Robo Queens, Sunshine Queens and Abia Angels.

The 2011/12 NWPL League Champions Delta Queens, Nasarawa Amazons, Osun Babes, Confluence Queens, Abia Angels, Adamawa Queens, Edo Queens and debutants Saadatu Kolo Amazons make up Group B.