Sales Of JAMB Forms Begin Next Monday

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB has announced that it will begin sale of 2017 UTME application form on Monday 20th March, 2017.

While announcing this on its twitter account on Monday morning, JAMB however said for Direct Entry Candidates, the application will be on sale from Sunday 23rd April, 2017.

The forms will be on sale till Wednesday 19th April, 2017. The examination body said while sales of form ends on 19 April, the registration portal closes on Saturday 22nd April 2017. JAMB also announced that UTME 2017 fee is 5,500 Naira.

The fee includes registration fees, reading text and all other Document (Syllabus and Brochure), according to JAMB. It also announced that UTME 2017 examinations will take place from 6 May to 20 May, 2017 (excluding May 12, 2017 because of Candidates sitting for WAEC’s Further Maths Exam).