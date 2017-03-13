Photos: Timi Alaibe, others honour Obasanjo at 80

Olusegun Obasanjo

It was pomp and pleasantry recently at the 80th birthday celebration of Former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Ogun State. Dignitaries from far and wide came to honour this illustrious son of Nigeria.

Amongst them were the former Finance Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission and Chairman of Zomay Group, Mr Timi Alaibe.

It would be recalled that Mr Timi Alaibe served as a director in the NDDC during the tenure of the Obasanjo Presidency.

His presence at the occasion will surely be seen as a mark of honour and appreciation for the former President.

L-R: Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State shake hands with Pics 3: Governor Ibrahim Dankwambo of Gombe State shake hands with former Bayelsa State governorship aspirant, Timi Alaibe Timi Alaibe.
L-R: Nigerian businessman, entrepreneur-philanthropist, and chairman of Forte Oil Plc, Femi Otedola and Timi Alaibe
L-R: Former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola; Frank Nweke Jnr; Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto and former Bayelsa State governorship aspirant, Timi Alaibe

